Ferrari Becomes First Team To Reveal Dates For The Launch Of New Car For F1 2020 Season

The 2019 Formula 1 season was a big disappointment for Ferrari. Once again, they lost the constructors championship to Mercedes. The Italian outfit failed to build upon their pre-season form in the 2019-20 campaign. After the summer break, they won three races in a row. However, at the end, they came up short yet again. The major takeaway from the season is that they have the best engine and driver Charles Leclerc is taking more pole positions than anyone else.

Ferrari reveals date for 2020 F1 car

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto recently revealed that February 11 will be the day when they will launch their new car for the 2020 season. He revealed the plan during Ferrari’s Christmas media lunch at Maranello.

F1 2020: Mattio Binotto reveals Ferrari’s strategy

Binotto said that the team is excited about the launch and they want to do some dyno homologations before going to Barcelona for testing. He said that the team is launching the car on the 11 February 2020 and soon after that, they have got an intense program of bench [testing] before going to Barcelona.

F1 2020 testing and season date revealed

Teams will have two fewer days of pre-season testing in Barcelona next year. The first of two three-day tests will run from 19-21 February. The second one will run from 26-28 February. The record-breaking 22-race 2020 season begins with the Australian Grand Prix on 15 March.

It'll be exciting to see Ferrari's new car and observe its performance in the 2020 season. What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

