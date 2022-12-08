Ferrari Compares Red Bull’s Challenge In Formula 1 2022 Season To ‘Muhammad Ali’ Approach

Scuderia Ferrari were off to a great start to their Formula 1 2022 season by winning two out of the three starting races in Bahrain and Australia. While Charles Leclerc led the drivers' championship from the defending world champion Max Verstappen for the better part of the season’s first half, the Dutch driver went on to pick five consecutive victories in France, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, and Italy.

Red Bull clearly emerged as the most dominant car in the grid after the summer break, and Ferrari looked to have no response to Red Bull’s challenge. Meanwhile, Ferrari’s senior performance engineer Jock Clear has now reflected on the 2022 constructors champions’ campaign this year. As reported by Motorsports, Clear revealed he feels Red Bull took the right steps at the right time to finish at the top.

“A bit of a Muhammad Ali approach”

As per Motorsports, the Ferrari engineer said, “I think that's probably Red Bull's strength this year, as they look to have been flexible. There were times when it was a bit of a Muhammad Ali approach. It looked like you've got them on the ropes and they just squirm a bit and come out and ‘bang’. And you are like: ‘Oh, my God, where did they find that?”.

Ferrari’s plan for the Formula 1 2023 season

Clear went on to add that Red Bull’s experience as world championships reflected on their campaign but also added that fighting at the front also helped them learn a lot in 2022. On capitalizing early in the F1 2023 season, Clear said, “The difficulty is to know where you're going to be spending your money most efficiently and most effectively,” he said. “And that has to take a little bit of planning. Of course, as that planning plays out, you learn that maybe you took some wrong decisions earlier on for a path you're now on”.

Ferrari’s pursuit for their first championship win in 15 years was hugely affected by poor strategic calls at a no. of races, which saw their star driver Charles Leclerc finishing second to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship. Both drivers were separated by 146 points, which accurately shows Ferrari’s struggles this year. It is pertinent to mention that, Ferrari recently announced that team principal Mattia Binotto will conclude his tenure as the team boss of the Italian car manufacturer at the end of 2022.