Ferrari Donates One Million Euros To Support 'Ukrainians In Need' Amid Russian Invasion

The Scuderia Ferrari, on Tuesday, released a statement regarding donations to be made to Ukraine in order to help the Ukrainian people in need during the Russia-Ukraine war. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has witnessed more than two million civilians leaving their country according to the UN's refugee agency [UNHCR].

As per the statement released by Ferrari, the funds for Ukraine donation will be channelled through the Emilia-Romagna Region that, in collaboration with the Red Cross and UNHCR, will fund international humanitarian projects supporting Ukraine as well as local initiatives focusing on the reception of refugees in the Italian region. Additionally, aid will go to the Association Chernobyl of Maranello, Fiorano, Formigine – ONLUS to provide for the needs of the Ukrainians who will be hosted in the area near the Company.

Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna in his statement said, “Ferrari stands alongside everyone in Ukraine affected by this ongoing humanitarian crisis. While we hope for a rapid return to dialogue and a peaceful solution, we cannot remain indifferent to the suffering of everyone affected. Our thoughts and support go out to them. We are playing our small part alongside the institutions that are bringing immediate relief to this situation.”

F1 cancels Russian Grand Prix; Haas terminates Nikita Mazepin's contract

Over a week back, F1 decided that the Sochi Grand Prix will be cancelled due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. The F1 in its statement said that they are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. The statement also said that FIA and the teams discussed the position of sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.

Besides the Russian Grand Prix, the Russia Ukraine Crisis also affected F1 driver Nikita Mazepin who was driving for the Haas F1 team until recently. Haas released a statement on Saturday confirming the immediate termination of Nikita Mazepin's contract. The Russian driver entered F1 after he was brought into the sport by his oligarch father, Dmitry whose fertiliser company Uralkali's money sponsored Haas Racing. However, the team already had taken actions previously against the Russian sponsor by removing their branding from their car and any other accessories that they had, and it seemed inevitable that some action would be taken against the 23-year old Russian driver amid increasing pressure on the team to sack him.