Ferrari F1 Chief Takes Direct Dig At Ex-driver Sebastian Vettel After Bahrain GP

The Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 was one to remember for the fans as not only did it feature plenty of racing but also several drivers featuring in new teams. Four-time Driver's Champion Sebastian Vettel made his debut for Aston Martin after he was ousted by Ferrari F1 last season as a result of poor performances. Ferrari F1 replaced Vettel with Carlos Sainz.

Bahrain GP highlights: Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin embarrassing debut

Sebastian Vettel had a disastrous debut at Aston Martin, to say the least. In qualifying not only did the four-time Driver's Champion get knocked out in Q1 but also received a penalty for a yellow flag infringement, causing Vettel to start at the back of the grid. The race was no better for the German as he collided with Estaban Ocon's Alpine into turn one, causing him to receive a 10-second penalty. Vettel eventually finished the race in fifteenth place and a lap down.

As a result of the penalties, Vettel has now accumulated five penalty points on his super license — three for his qualifying infringement and two for causing a collision during the race. The German is now seven penalty points away from a race ban. Considering Vettel's poor form at the wheel continues, it seems Ferrari F1 made the correct decision to oust the four-time Driver's Champion.

Bahrain GP highlights: Ferrari F1 starts F1 2021 season on a positive note

Meanwhile, Ferrari F1 began F1 2021 season on a positive note as both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished in the points at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Leclerc finished the race in sixth while Sainz finished in eighth. This is a significant step from last year where both Ferraris finished in the points only five times in 17 races.

Ferrari F1 chief Mattia Binotto takes direct dig at ex-driver Sebastian Vettel

With Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz seemingly forming a good partnership, Ferrari F1 chief Mattia Binotto took a dig at ex-driver Sebastian Vettel. "The two drivers getting points is a good start. Carlos is already working very well with Leclerc and we can 'finally' rely on both drivers. Knowing it is also important for us, as it also affects the team spirit," told Binotto to Sky Sport Italia after the Bahrain GP.

The direct jab is perhaps justified as Vettel was way off Leclerc's performances last season. In 17 races last season, Leclerc scored 98 points and finished eighth in the Driver's standings. Meanwhile, Vettel only scored 33 points all season and finished thirteenth in the Driver's standings.