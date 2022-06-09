FIA Chief Clarifies Stance On His Controversial Remarks About Hamilton & Vettel's Activism

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has attempted to clarify his controversial remarks about Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel that they are 'imposing their beliefs on F1'. Sulayem's clarification comes before the drivers' press conference begins on Friday. Sulayem believes that drivers like Hamilton, Vettel, and also Lando Norris are more focused on promoting concepts such as 'diversity and inclusion' rather than focusing on the sport and driving.

FIA chief clarifies contentious comments against Hamilton & Vettel

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem took to his official Twitter handle, on Thursday, to clarify his previous remarks against Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. Sulayem wrote that since he gives importance to the promotion of sustainability, diversity and inclusion, they are key priorities of his mandate.

As a driver, I have always believed in sport as a catalyst of progress in society. That is why promoting sustainability, diversity and inclusion is a key priority of my mandate. In the same way, I value the commitment of all drivers and champions for a better future. — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) June 9, 2022

What did the FIA chief say about Hamilton & Vettel's activism before?

In an interview with GrandPrix247 during the Monaco Grand Prix, FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem described today's day of motorsport as 'too political.' He then went on to highlight Sebastian Vettel's promotion of LGBTQ rights and Lewis Hamilton's human rights activism as an example.

In an interview published on June 3, Sulayem answered, "Niki Lauda and Alain Prost only cared about driving," when asked what F1 should not come. "Now, Vettel drives a rainbow bicycle, Lewis is passionate about human rights and Norris addresses mental health. Everybody has the right to think. To me, it is about deciding whether we should impose our beliefs in something over the sport all the time."

"I am from an Arabian culture. I am international and Muslim. I do not impose my beliefs on other people? No way! Never. If you look at my operation in the UAE: 16 nationalities! Name me one federation that has that many nationalities."

"On top, there are over 34% women and seven religions. And even more Christians than Muslims. I am proud because it creates credibility and merit," he added.

"But do I go and pose my beliefs? No. The rules are there, even now there are issues when it comes to - for example - jewellery, I didn't write that," Sulayem concluded.

With the drivers and teams' press conferences set to take place on Friday ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, it will be interesting to see if any of them are asked about the FIA president's latest remarks and what they have to say about this issue.