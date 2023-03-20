FIA To Review Rules After Fernando Alonso’s Confusing Finish In Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

FIA will assess their rules and regulations following the confusion regarding Fernando Alonso's podium finish in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Spanish driver had another brilliant race and managed a podium finish behind Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. But he lost the podium finish for a brief period before getting it back after a successful review. Alonso who joined Aston Martin has had some consistent performances this season and maintained his course with another podium finish.

FIA to review rules ahead of the Australian Grand Prix following Fernando Alonso incident

After the race was over it came to notice that that the driver had been penalized for an incorrect position in the grid box. He had a five-second penalty and after an initial assessment by the stewards, it was found that the driver may have served the penalty incorrectly. Aston Martin objected to the entire incident and called for a review. The decision was overturned as Alonso's position was reinstated. A stewards' report read, "There was no clear agreement, as was suggested to the Stewards previously, that could be relied upon to determine that parties had agreed that a jack touching a car would amount to working on the car. In the circumstances, we considered that our original decision to impose a penalty on Car 14 needed to be reversed and we did so accordingly.”

A FIA spokesperson said:

The request to the Stewards for review of the initial decision (Document 51) was made in the last lap of the race.The subsequent decision of the stewards to hear and grant the Right of Review by the Competitor was the result of new evidence regarding the definition of ‘working on the car' for which there were conflicting precedents, and this has been exposed by this specific circumstance. This topic will therefore be addressed at the next Sporting Advisory Committee taking place on Thursday, 23 March, and a clarification will be issued ahead of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. This open approach to the review and improvement of its processes is part of the FIA’s ongoing mission to regulate the sport in a fair and transparent way.

The FIA has declared they will take a note of the situation and further round of discussions will be held in the next Sporting Advisory Committee meeting ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.