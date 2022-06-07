FIDE Announces Torch Relay For Each Chess Olympiad Starting In India; Anand To Attend

In the latest chess news, International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) have agreed to introduce an Olympic-style tradition, the Torch Relay, beginning in this year's Olympiad in India. Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand has confirmed that he would be in attendance for the same.

50 days to go for Chennai Olympiad. Do watch, cheer and join me at the Olympiad Torch Relay . ⁦@aicfchess⁩ ⁦@FIDE_chess⁩ pic.twitter.com/ajVovALWHP — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) June 7, 2022

FIDE announces Torch Relay for every Chess Olympiad

FIDE believes that there is no other place better than India to have the first Torch Relay as this is where chess originated. The initiative was announced by FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, who said, "This initiative will help in popularizing the game of chess and galvanising the support of fans across the world. Starting from the next edition of the Olympiad, in line with the traditions of the Olympic Games, the torch will travel across all continents visiting FIDE member territories, ultimately culminating in the host country and city ahead of the opening of the Chess Olympiad."

India to host 44th Chess Olympiad

India will be hosting the Chess Olympiad for the first time in almost 100 years of the game's history. Speaking of the honour to host the 44th Chess Olympiad in the country, Olympiad Director Bharat Singh Chauhan said, "It is indeed a huge honour for the country. What Athens means for Olympics is how India will be to the chess community. It was our dream to bring the Chess Olympiad to India and now this announcement adds not only joy but extreme pride. We will soon announce the route and dates in consultation with the Government, FIDE and other stakeholders."

Meanwhile, All India Chess Federation president Sanjay Kapoor added, "We thank FIDE for awarding India with such a great responsibility. This will surely inspire the young generation of the country which is the future of Indian chess."

The latest edition of the Olympiad will take place in Mahabalipuram, which is near Chennai, from July 28 to August 10. The event has already received a record 343 teams in the open and women's sections from 187 countries. With such high interest in the event, the 44th Chess Olympiad promises to reestablish India's position in the game globally.