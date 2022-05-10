FIDE Lands Savage Reply To 'Gaethje Playing Checkers While Charles Was Playing Chess' Post

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) have come up with a perfect response to a Twitter user, who compared the UFC 274 lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje to the game of chess and checkers. The main event of UFC 274 featured Gaethje going against Oliveira, as the latter emerged victorious with a first-round submission win. The fight was earlier slated to be a lightweight championship match, but the title was stripped off the champion Oliveira after the Brazilian missed the weight.

Meanwhile, sharing the video of the Oliveira vs Gaethje fight, a Twitter user said, “Gaethje is a good fighter, but that man was playing checkers while Charles was playing chess”. Replying to the user in a savage fashion, FIDE took to their official Twitter handle and said, “That isn't chess”. The much anticipated main event witnessed Gaethje landing a few perfect blows to Oliveira before the Brazilian choked Gaethje out in the first round.

That isn't chess 🧐😅 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) May 10, 2022

Charles Oliveira to fight for the title in his next bout

With the win, Oliveira took his tally of wins in UFC bouts to a total of 21 victories, while he has lost on eight other occasions. During the press conference after the fight, UFC boss Dana White confirmed that Oliveira will fight for the title in his next fight, as he is the no. 1 contender for the vacant title. As per AP, shedding his thoughts about the fight, Dana White said, “It was what I expected, what we all expected. It was an incredible fight.”

What else happened at UFC 274?

In the co-main event of UFC 274, Carla Esparza defeated Rose Namajunas and won the women’s strawweight title after losing it eight years ago. At the same time, Michael Chandler also found himself in the headlines for brutally knocking out Tony Ferguson in the lightweight bout. Chandler struck Ferguson with a lethal kick on his face in the second round of the fight.

El KO de Michael Chandler a Tony Ferguson va a ser el mejor del año. BRUTAL #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/MOBtGPM0Z9 — Federico (@FedeFerreyra317) May 8, 2022

Conor McGregor called out at UFC 274

In the post-match interviews inside the octagon, both Oliveira and Chandler called out the MMA superstar Conor McGregor for their next matches. While Oliveira said he would take up a fight against anyone from the roster, he also mentioned fighting against McGregor. At the same time, Chandler said he is ready to take up a fight against McGregor in the welterweight division.

(Image: AP/@ufc/Instagram)