FIDE Reacts To Magnus Carlsen's Decision To Not Defend World Title: 'Leaves A Big Void'

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has reacted to the reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen’s decision to not defend the world title in 2023. The 31-year-old chess player has spent over a decade as the World no. 1 in the sport, announced his decision on Wednesday via his sponsor Unibet, that his World Championship run is over, at least for now. However, the Norwegian is not retiring from the sport, and as per chess24.com, he has vowed “to be the best in the world, and not care about the World Championship!”.

Meanwhile, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich put out an official statement on behalf of the world chess governing body and shed light on the situation. "Magnus Carlsen deserves nothing but respect from FIDE, and from the whole chess community, in whatever decision he makes regarding his career. Only a handful of people in history can understand and assess the tremendous toll that it takes playing five matches for the title,” Dvorkovich said.

The FIDE president mentioned that many other champions have faced similar situations in the past, as they find it difficult to find the motivation to train and compete at the highest level, after spending years at the top. “We had hoped that after some deserved rest, Magnus would look at this differently. Sports legends like him always strive for goals and records. He is still young and could possibly have added more classical titles to his already outstanding career, as he will surely try in the Rapid and Blitz modalities, which he favours,” he added.

'FIDE has been open to dialogue,' says Arkady Dvorkovich

Dvorkovich went on to reveal that FIDE has been open to dialogue since Carlsen publicly announced his decision, and is also open to considering proposals to change the format of the World Championship. He further added that some of these proposals have been already discussed with the reigning world champion and other top players in May, during a meeting in Madrid. However, the discussions seemingly didn’t change Carlsen’s mind.

In conclusion of his statement, the FIDE president said Carlsen not defending his title will be a huge disappointment for chess fans. “It leaves a big void. But chess is now stronger than ever —in part, thanks to Magnus— and the World Championship Match, one of the longest and most respected traditions in the world of sports, will go on,” Dvorkovich said.

Ian Nepomniachtchi & Ding Liren to face off in the World Chess Championship match

The statement also revealed that Carlsen is yet to withdraw from the world championship, but he has not been sent a contract for the match. A deadline has also not been set, as the FIDE understands his decision to be final. With Carlsen's exit, the winner of the Candidates Tournament 2022, Ian Nepomniachtchi will face the 2nd place finisher Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship match next year.

