FIDE To Consider Moving Chess Events Out Of Russia As Putin Wages War On Ukraine

The International Chess Federation(FIDE) put out a statement on Thursday, expressing its concerns about the ongoing geopolitical tensions and also informing that it would reconsider holding the planned FIDE events in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent the whole world into a state of shock on Thursday by launching a full-scale attack on Ukraine. While the whole world reacted furiously to the move by Putin, many sporting organisations put out statements condemning the brutal war, which led to many tournaments and sports events getting cancelled, which were to be held in Russia.

“FIDE Council expresses its grave concern regarding the current rapidly deteriorating geopolitical situation. During its extraordinary meeting, FIDE Council will review holding all the planned FIDE official chess competitions and events in Russia. The member federations and the responsible FIDE Commissions will be consulted in order to make the most appropriate decision,” the international chess governing body said in an official statement.

Other sporting events affected by the Russia-Ukraine war

Russia has received heat from all corners of the world following the attack on its sovereign neighbors, including the plans to hold major sporting events.

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final scheduled to be held at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, is also one of the top tournaments in line to be moved out of Russia. As per a report by BBC, the escalation in the war situation will make it impossible for UEFA to stage the summit clash on May 28 at Putin's home city.

At the same time, American Formula One team Haas is set to run a plain white livery on the third day of the ongoing F1 winter testing at Barcelona, removing the Russian ‘Uralkali’ colors from their car. Uralkali is Haas' title sponsor and is owned by Russian businessman Dmitry Mazepin.

As per a report by Sports lllustrated, F1 team bosses are also set to meet with the F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to discuss the Russia Grand Prix. The Russian GP is scheduled to be held on September 25 at the Sochi Autodrom.

