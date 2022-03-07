FIG To Issue Disciplinary Action On Russian Gymnast Ivan Kuliak For Wearing War Symbol

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is facing disciplinary action from the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for wearing a national war insignia while sharing the podium with his Ukrainian competitor Illia Kovtun. Kuliak, who finished third in the parallel bars World Cup event in Doha, wore the war symbol on his chest when he went on stage to collect his bronze medal. The incident caused a massive uproar and now the FIG has announced that Kuliak will face disciplinary action for his behaviour.

The FIG on Sunday issued a statement, where it confirmed that the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation will open disciplinary proceedings against Kuliak for his behaviour at the World Cup in Doha.

"The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against male artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak (RUS) following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar," the FIG said in its statement.

The FIG has already banned all Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions. The decision will be effective from March 7 onwards. The decision was made after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged all sporting bodies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in international sporting events.

"Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions from 7 March 2022 until further notice," the FIG said in its statement.

Kuliak was seen wearing the letter 'Z' on his chest, which in Russia signifies victory. The invading Russian troops in Ukraine were also seen displaying a similar sign on their vehicles and tanks. Kuliak wore the letter 'Z' in place of the Russian flag, which had already been banned by nearly all international sporting federations, including the gymnastics' governing body.

Daniil Medvedev removes Russian flag

Meanwhile, in another development, World No. 1 ranked tennis player Daniil Medvedev has removed the Russian flag from his official social media handles. Following Medvedev's decision to remove his national flag from his social media handles, reports emerged suggesting that the International Tennis Federation had forced him to do so under threat of being barred from future ATP events.

Image: Twitter