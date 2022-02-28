FINA Cancels Swim Meet In Russia, To 'not Hold Any Future Events If Crisis Continues'

Problems seem to mount for Russia in terms of hosting international events with swimming governing body FINA deciding to cancel the World junior Swimming Championship. The event was all set to take place in Kazan, Russia, in late August however the Russia Ukraine war has now prompted the swimming governing body to take such a major step.

FINA cancels World Junior Swimming Championships

FINA has released a statement stating that it was looking for a replacement host for the event. The statement said,

"FINA remains extremely concerned with the continuing war in Ukraine and following ongoing consultation with athletes and stakeholders from the aquatics family, FINA can now confirm that the 8th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships and FINA will not be holding any future events in Russia if this grave crisis continues".

Before cancelling the World Junior Swimming Championship, FINA on Friday had called off a men’s water polo World League match in St. Petersburg next month while an Artistic Swimming and Diving World Series event scheduled for April in Kazan was also cancelled.

Other international events were cancelled due to Russia Ukraine war

Besides the Swimming event, the Russia Ukraine war has also resulted in the cancellation of many other sporting events. The UEFA has moved the 2022 Champions League final out of Russia in light of the conflict. The football associations of Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic have threatened to boycott Russia in their upcoming World Cup qualifier games. Formula One has already called off the Russian Grand Prix, which was scheduled to be held in September.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has moved the Chess Olympiad and FIDE Congress out of Russia. The events were due to be held in Russia later this year. The International Ski Federation has cancelled or moved five World Cup events that were scheduled to be held in Russia. The International Judo Federation (IJF) has cancelled its Grand Slam event in Kazan, Russia. IJF on Sunday. The Federation also suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin's status as 'Honorary President and Ambassador' of the International Judo Federation. The Russian president is a keen judoka and had attended the sport during the 2012 London Olympics.

Image: FINA.com