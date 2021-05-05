FIR Filed Against Sushil Kumar After Brawl At Chhatrasal Stadium Leaves One Wrestler Dead

In a shocking incident, a brawl was reported between wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium on Tuesday which left several injured and one dead. Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar and his aides have allegedly been named in the FIR filed by the Delhi Police over the incident.

Giving his clarification on the matter, Sushil Kumar said, "They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident."

Brawl among wrestlers at Delhi Stadium leaves 1 dead

As per sources, the incident occurred due to factionalism between two groups of wrestlers at the Model Town stadium which is said to be going on for a long time. The groups are reported to have clashed with each other on several occasions prior to this as well.

However, the incident on Tuesday left several wrestlers critically injured after someone from the groups allegedly opened fire. The injured had to be rushed to the hospital where one of the wrestlers lost his life during the treatment. The Delhi Police has registered a case of murder and an investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

On the professional front, things have been looking downhill for Sushil Kumar who is facing a rough patch following his opening-round exit from the 2019 World Wrestling Championships. Later the wrestler opted out of the Indian team for Asian Championships due to his shoulder injury. Jitender Kumar who replaced him managed to win a silver for India and become a part of the Indian team for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. As for Sushil, there is still ambiguity around whether the veteran would take part in the Tokyo Olympics.