Last Updated:

Fireworks, Parade At Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Stuns Spectators | SEE PICS

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 opening ceremony witnesses a massive show of fireworks, the parade of athletes accompanied by dogs and flag bearers.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Fireworks
1/10
Tokyo 2020 Twitter

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 commenced with an incredible show of fireworks. The stadium lit up with a variety of colours. 

Dogs' parade
2/10
Tokyo 2020 Twitter

The dogs were seen accompanying the staff and volunteers of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. 

DJ
3/10
Tokyo 2020 Twitter

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 was accompanied by the DJ. 

Agitos
4/10
Tokyo 2020 Twitter

The formation of Agitos at the Tokyo Paralympic 2020. The three crescent-shaped curves in red, blue and green symbolize the most commonly used flag colours in the world.

Indian flag bearer Tek Chand
5/10
Tokyo2020 for India Twitter

Headed by the Javelin maestro Tek Chand, the Indian contingent entered the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 stadium. 

Karakuri Performers.
6/10
Tokyo 2020 Twitter

The Karakuri Performer present their stunning act at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. They made use of ropes, balls, hoops, and parasols to anthropomorphised screws and springs. 

#WeThe15
7/10
Tokyo 2020 Twitter

#Wethe15 volunteers enter the stadium with their symbolized attires, aim to end discrimination with disabilities, and headgears at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. 

We Have Wings
8/10
Tokyo 2020 Twitter

WAGO Yui performed The Little One-Winged Plane for the first time at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The performance depicted tonight's theme- 'We have wings'.

Rock and Roll performance
9/10
Tokyo 2020 Twitter

The night of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 witnessed a number of stunning performances by several talented artists. 

Lit Cauldron
10/10
Tokyo 2020 Twitter

The Cauldron of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 was lit at the end of the opening ceremony of the sporting event. KAMIJI Yui, UCHIDA Shunsuke, and MORISAKI Karin beared the final torches.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND