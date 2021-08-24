Fireworks, Parade At Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Stuns Spectators | SEE PICS

Quick links:
The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 commenced with an incredible show of fireworks. The stadium lit up with a variety of colours.
The formation of Agitos at the Tokyo Paralympic 2020. The three crescent-shaped curves in red, blue and green symbolize the most commonly used flag colours in the world.
Headed by the Javelin maestro Tek Chand, the Indian contingent entered the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 stadium.
The Karakuri Performer present their stunning act at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. They made use of ropes, balls, hoops, and parasols to anthropomorphised screws and springs.
#Wethe15 volunteers enter the stadium with their symbolized attires, aim to end discrimination with disabilities, and headgears at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
WAGO Yui performed The Little One-Winged Plane for the first time at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The performance depicted tonight's theme- 'We have wings'.
The night of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 witnessed a number of stunning performances by several talented artists.