First Batch Of India's Tokyo Olympics-bound Athletes To Leave On July 14: IOA Official

The much-anticipated Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and conclude on August 8. Indian athletes are ready to represent the country in the land of the rising sun, Japan. Indian Olympic Association Secretary General Rajeev Mehta revealed that the first batch of Indian athletes will leave by an Air India chartered flight on July 14. Rajeev Mehta further informed that the rest of the athletes will travel between July 16 and 19. It's also been disclosed that all the athletes and officials will have to quarantine themselves for three days after reaching Tokyo.

"The first batch of the Indian contingent, comprising athletes and officials, for the Olympics will leave in an Air India chartered flight on July 14. The rest of the officials will travel between July 16 and 19", IOA General Secretary Rajeev Mehta said in a press release. He continued, "We will have three days of quarantine. The day of arrival is termed as the zero-day. After quarantine, we can move around"

Pandemic affected athlete's preparation

Rajeev Mehta also said that the COVID-19 pandemic had hindered the preparation of athletes to a certain extent. However, the team is ready and will give their best with 115 athletes achieving qualification so far in 18 sports, including a historical first in fencing, he added.

CA Bhavani Devi from Tamil Nadu became the first fencer ever from India to qualify for the Olympics.

Table tennis player G Sathiyan, who has certified for his maiden Olympics, said that it could be difficult to play within the absence of an audience. However, their support from home would still help them to stay motivated, he added.

Indian athletes to look out for

There will be a lot of eyes on some Indian players at the Tokyo Olympics. Recently, archer Deepika Kumari won 4 gold medals at the Paris World Cup. Her coach Poonam Mahoto believes that she will certainly win the gold in Olympics. Men archer Atanu Das also won the gold medal at Paris World Cup along with Deepika. He will also have the attention at the Olympics. Star badminton player PV Sindhu is also expected to have a great showing.

Tokyo Olympics was expected to happen last year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it moved to this year and will finally commence on July 23.