First FINA, Now Rugby Joins Clampdown On Transgender Athletes Citing 'unnecessary Risk'

After the swimming governing body FINA decided to ban transgender athletes from taking part in the international sporting event, the International Rugby League (IRL) followed their footsteps by banning transgender women players from taking part in rugby league matches. The move comes as a major setback especially when a number of sports are considering the inclusion of transgender athletes.

Rugby League ban: IRL statement on banning transgender players

The IRL in it's statement said, " Until further research is completed to enable the IRL to implement a formal transgender inclusion policy, male-to-female (transwomen) players are unable to play in sanctioned women’s international rugby league matches. In reaching this position, the IRL, which last reviewed transgender participation in the international rugby league in January-February 2021, considered several relevant developments in world sport. Not the least of these was the IOC’s publication of its November 2021 Framework on Fairness, Non-Discrimination and Inclusion on the Basis of Gender Identity and Sex Variations".

The statement further said, " In the interests of avoiding unnecessary welfare, the legal and reputational risk to International Rugby League competitions, and those competing therein, the IRL believes there is a requirement and responsibility to further consult and complete additional research before finalising its policy. The IRL reaffirms its belief that rugby league is a game for all and that anyone and everyone can play our sport".

The IRL in it's statement said about working with the eight Women’s Rugby League World Cup 2021 finalists (Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, England, France, Canada and Brazil) and obtain data and develop criteria for future transwomen inclusion policy in 2023.

FINA bans transgender swimmer

FINA on Sunday had released a statement where it said about Member Federations voting in favour of the new FINA policy on gender inclusion after transgender athletes from competing in women’s events. As per the voting 71.5 per cent were in favour of its new “gender inclusion policy” that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. Besides voting in favour of the policy FINA will also establish a new working group that will spend the next six months looking at the most effective ways to set up this new category.

FINA President Husain Al-Musallam in his statement said “We have to protect the rights of our athletes to compete, but we also have to protect competitive fairness at our events, especially the women’s category at FINA competitions. FINA will always welcome every athlete. The creation of an open category will mean that everybody has the opportunity to compete at an elite level. This has not been done before, so FINA will need to lead the way. I want all athletes to feel included in being able to develop ideas during this process.”