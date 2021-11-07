First Khelo India Monthly Archery Tournament Kicks Off At SAI Sonepat

The 1st Khelo India Archery Tournament kicked off at Sports Authority of India's (SAI) NCOE Sonepat Centre on Sunday. The inaugural session of the tournament, which is being conducted in a joint partnership of Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Archery Association of India (AAI) saw the participation of a total of 169 archers (93 in Recurve Category and 76 in Compound Category) from 10 states and Union Territories. The Khelo India Archery Competition will now be held monthly, with competitions being held for Senior and Junior participants in both Recurve and Compound events.

The inaugural Khelo India event saw was held to give an opportunity to the Archers of the Northern Region. The event witnessed participants from players hailing from Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Upcoming archers happy at exposure bestowed by SAI

Archers competing at SAI Sonepat expressed their happiness over the conduct of the event and they said that they are happy as they would get the opportunity every month to compete in such competitions. The competition saw the presence of Executive Director, SAI Sonepat, Lalita Sharma, Hon. Treasurer Archery Association of India, Rajendra Singh Tomar and Joint Secretaries of State Archery Associations of Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Both AAI and SAI are now hopeful that such events will give a big boost to develop grassroots level Archers of the country and to upgrade the performance of senior archers at the same time.

Day 1 results: Khelo India Archery Tournament

Senior Recurve Women - Double 70 Mtrs:

Varsha Sona - NCOE Sonepat - 654,

Tisha Punia - Haryana - 641

Anushika - Punjab - 639.

Senior Recurve Men - Double 70 Mtrs:

Sachin Gupta - Haryana - 668

Raju Lal Meena - Rajasthan - 661

Dhruv Bagga - Delhi - 654

Junior Recurve Women - Double 70 Mtrs:

Bhajan Kaur - Haryana - 632,

Tanisha Verma - Haryana - 625

Avani - Haryana - 624.

Junior Recurve Men - Double 70 Mtrs:

Vinayak Verma - Punjab - 664,

Mahendra Chaudhary - Rajasthan - 657

Bharat - Uttar Pradesh - 655.

Senior Compound Men - Double 50 Mtrs:

Simranjot Singh - Punjab -708,

Rakesh Kumar - Jammu and Kashmir - 698

Rajesh Bishnoi - Rajasthan - 696.

Junior Compound Men - Double 50 Mtrs:

Harsh Baliyan - Uttar Pradesh - 695,

Satyam Vaidwan - Uttar Pradesh - 693,

Harpreet Singh - Punjab - 690.

Senior Compound Women - Double 50 Mtrs:

Jyoti - Uttar Pradesh - 684,

Pragati - Delhi - 681

Ruchi - Delhi - 675.

Junior Compound Women - Double 50 Mtrs:

Akshita - NCOE Sonepat - 685

Sakshi Choudhary - Uttar Pradesh - 680

Sujata - Punjab - 677.

