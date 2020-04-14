Fit India And CBSE Organise First-ever Live Fitness Sessions For School Children

After the massive response to the live fitness sessions under Fit India Active Day programme, the Govt''s flagship fitness movement is set to start a new series of fitness sessions -- this time for school children from across the country, in partnership with the CBSE.

Live fitness sessions for school children

Owing to the nation-wide lockdown due to Covid19 up to May 3rd and following Honourable Prime Minister’s call to all citizens to increase immunity and stay healthy, Fit India and CBSE have taken this unique initiative to ensure fitness of all school children.

Commencing from 15th April 2020 at 9.30 am, students can get access to these live sessions on the Facebook and Instagram handles of Fit India Movement and CBSE.

All the sessions will also be available on YouTube so that students can access it at their convenience as well.

The live sessions will cover all aspects of children’s fitness from daily workouts to yoga, nutrition to emotional well-being. Distinguished fitness experts like Aliya Imran, nutritionist Puja Makhija, emotional wellness expert Dr. Jitendra Nagpal, yoga professional Heena Bhimani and several others would be a part of the sessions.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju felt that the online sessions were the need of the hour: “School children are all at home with limited physical activity. With an effort to enhance their level of physical activity while at home, Fit India along with CBSE has come up with these online sessions. I am sure children and parents will benefit greatly from these rich sessions."