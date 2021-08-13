The Fit India Movement 2.0 was launched today, ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day. It was kicked off by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports. The people are urged to engage in a fitness activity with the slogan, ‘Fitness ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz’ under this movement. The launch was started with the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 flagged off by Thakur. The run is a part of the Indian Independence Day celebrations.

Fit India Movement 2.0 launched today by Union Minister Anurag Thakur

As per a government release by the Sports Ministry, the event is to witness 75 physical events at different historical locations today. Several locations have also been virtually flagged off by the Minister. Some of the locations are Chennai (Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan), Leh - Ladakh (Nehru Yuva Kendra), Cellular Jail, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Mumbai, Jhansi, Wagah Border in Punjab, Tajpur in Gujarat. Videos of these launches have been posted on the Minister's Twitter handle.

Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 to be held till October 2

The Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 is to be held from August 13 to October 2 and is based on the concept that one can run anywhere, anytime. Every week, numerous programs will be held in 75 districts and at 75 villages in each district till October 2. The runs will be organized in 744 districts, 75 villages in each of the 744 districts, and 30,000 educational institutions across the country. The expected reach of the initiative is more than 7.5 crore residents. Artists from Gujarat performed "Talwar Raas", a traditional dance form using swords for the launch of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0. The launch was streamed live on Facebook and Youtube.

Fit India movement launched in 2019

The Fit India movement was launched by PM Modi on August 29, 2019, with a mission to bring about behavioural changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle. Towards achieving this mission, Fit India proposes to undertake various initiatives and conduct events. The objectives for the movement are:

To promote fitness as easy, fun and free

To spread awareness on fitness and various physical activities that promote fitness through focused campaigns

To encourage indigenous sports

To make fitness reach every school, college/university, panchayat/village, etc.

To create a platform for citizens of India to share information, drive awareness and encourage sharing of personal fitness stories

