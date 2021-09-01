Fit India Quiz Launched By Ministers Anurag Thakur And Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan launched the Fit India Quiz, which is the first-ever quiz on fitness and sports, in New Delhi today. The Fit India Quiz is aimed at creating awareness about fitness and sports among school-going children. It is the first nationwide quiz based on fitness and sports for school children.

Speaking about the Fit India Quiz, Anurag Thakur said, "Mental fitness is equally important to physical fitness. The Fit India Quiz will inculcate mental alertness at a very early age and the quiz is a perfect way to simultaneously enhance sports knowledge. India has a vast sporting history, along with our success at the Olympics; we’ll add momentum to the goal of building a sports culture in the country with the school students as its champions. A sense of competitiveness also builds team character and team spirit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on holistic education and the importance of sports in our lives. His interaction with children has also built a stress-free environment for students to learn and grow; the Fit India Quiz is aimed in this direction."

What the Fit India Quiz aims to do

In a statement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports website, the Fit India Quiz is defined as a quiz that will have representations from every State/UT in the country and will be a "mix of online and broadcast rounds." The format of the quiz is designed in an "inclusive manner" where the school students from all over the country will have the opportunity to test their fitness and sports knowledge amongst their peers. The quiz is said to be open for all age groups.

The statement further reads, "Fit India Quiz, while providing a national platform to students to showcase their knowledge about fitness and sports, also endeavours to create awareness among students about India's rich sporting history, including centuries-old indigenous sports, our sporting heroes of the past, and how traditional Indian lifestyle activities hold the key to a Fit Life for all."

Minister of State of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Nisith Pramanik was also present at the launch event while Tokyo Olympics medalists Neeraj Chopra and P V Sindhu joined the event virtually. A few schools students were selected to take part in an impromptu quiz to launch the initiative.

(Image Credits: ANI/ PTI/ Representative Image)