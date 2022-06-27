Five Potential Replacements For F1 Star Lewis Hamilton At Mercedes Amid Exit Rumours

Lewis Hamilton's bid for the eighth World Championship seems to be slowly slipping away as he currently trails Max Verstappen by 98 points. The former World Champion has managed to stand on the podium just twice in the nine races that have taken place this year so far. The 37-year-old finished third in the opening race in Bahrain before finishing at the same spot the last time around in Canada. In the constructor's championship, Mercedes is currently third with 188 points.

However, all does not seem to be going well within the team with reports emerging about Toto Wolff getting fed up with his star driver. Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone during an interview with Daily Mail said that Lewis does not seem bothered about losing and is "taking losing a bit easy for my liking". If Wolff decides to part ways with Lewis Hamilton it will be interesting to see which driver will take his place. Here's a look drivers who could possible take Lewis Hamilton's place in Mercedes.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton's possible replacement at Mercedes

1) Lando Norris

If the Mercedes team decided to keep an all English drivers contingent then Lando Norris is one of the options who could be considered to take Hamilton's seat. However, landing Norris looks highly unlikely since the British driver recently signed a four-year contract.

2) Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon has looked good in the current campaign with Alpine Renault. The French driver is currently sitting ninth in the current campaign. However, what could work in his favour is that he is a former Mercedes junior and reserve driver and if given a chance he would take the opportunity to join the Silver Arrows.

3) Daniel Ricciardo

The Australian has been part of Formula 1 for the past 10 years but never again got the chance to drive for any big team after leaving Red Bull. Ricciardo has been struggling with McLaren but has shown glimpses of being a good driver. Getting a chance to drive a Mercedes car is likely to unlock his potential and also put him in the picture to challenge for the World Championship.

4) Alexander Albon

Just like George Russell, Alexander Albon could also make the step up in the future and drive for Mercedes if he proves himself in Williams' car. After a not-so-great campaign with Red Bull, Albon took a year out of Formula One before making his comeback with Williams at the start of this season. If the Thai driver can pull off some impressive results in the ongoing season he could attract Mercedes' attention and secure a seat in the future.

5) Nyck de Vries

The Dutch driver is currently with Mercedes' Formula-E team, having been a reserve driver for the Formula One team. Toto Wolff is also said to be a big fan of the youngster and with a winning pedigree inside him, Wolff could look to take a chance with the youngster. De Vries won the 2021 Formula-E championship and came out on top in Formula 2 back in 2019 which is reflective of his competitive nature and hunger for success.