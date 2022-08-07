Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand Appointed As Deputy President Of FIDE

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand, on Sunday, was elected as the deputy president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). Russia's Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected as FIDE President for a second term. The elections for the posts were held during the FIDE General Assembly in Chennai. Dvorkovich won the election for the job of the president with 157 votes, while 16 votes were won by his rival Andrii Baryshpolets.

Anand took to his official Twitter handle to express his gratitude to everyone who sent their good wishes on his election as FIDE deputy president. The 52-year-old also congratulated Dvorkovich on getting reelected as president of the International Chess Federation. Anand said he and Dvorkovich will work towards making a difference at the apex governing body for chess.

"Thanks everyone. Congratulations to President @advorkovich for his vision. We hope to make a difference and thank everyone for their trust in our team," Anand tweeted.

A look at Anand's career

Anand is one of the best players of chess to have ever come out of India. At age 18 in 1988, he became the first grandmaster from India. In 2007, Anand became the undisputed world champion and went on to defend his title three times before eventually losing to the current world champion Magnus Carlsen. Anand is also among the few players who have managed to surpass the Elo rating of 2800. He achieved the feat in 2006 when he became the fourth player in history to surpass the 2800 Elo mark on the FIDE rating list.

Anand is currently serving as the mentor of the Indian team at the ongoing 44th Chess Olympiad, one of FIDE's flagship multi-nation events. The Olympiad is being held in India for the first time in history. With 186 teams in the Open section and 162 in the Women's section, the 44th Chess Olympiad has turned out to be a historic event in terms of overall participation. Russia and Belarus have been barred from taking part in the event due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. China is not taking part because of logistical issues caused by the pandemic.

(Image: PTI)