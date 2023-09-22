'Fixing it ASAP': MotoGP apologies after posting distorted map of India during broadcast

The inaugural MotoGP Bharat race in India is scheduled to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on Sunday, September 24. Ahead of the main event, the first practice session (FP1) was held for all riders on Friday. However, during the broadcast of FP1, there was an issue where a distorted map of India was shown on TV. This led to criticism from fans who were upset about the exclusion of integral parts of the country, particularly Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

This is the first time the MotoGP is being held in India

A total of 11 teams and 22 riders are taking part

The main event is slated to be held on Sunday

In response to this incident, MotoGP has issued an apology to Indian fans for this serious error. The organization clarified that its intention was never to convey anything other than support and appreciation for the host nation.

MotoGP apologises for post

We apologise for that. We are working to fix it as soon as possible 👍 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 22, 2023

"We'd like to apologise to our fans in India for the map shown earlier as part of the MotoGP broadcast. It is never our intent to make any statement other than that of support and appreciation for our host country. We're excited to be able to enjoy the IndianOil Grand Prix of India with you and we're loving our first taste of Buddh International Circuit," MotoGP said in its formal apology.

Here's the distorted map of India that was displayed on TV during the official broadcast of the first practice session

Over the course of the three-day event, a total of 22 riders, representing 11 different teams, will participate in a variety of sessions. These sessions include practice, qualifying, a sprint race, and the main Grand Prix event, which is set to take place next Sunday. These teams will be riding motorcycles from renowned manufacturers including Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Ducati, and Aprilia, showcasing a diverse array of high-performance machines in the thrilling world of MotoGP.

