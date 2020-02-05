Floyd Mayweather Allegedly Assaults Fan In Miami, Says "I Will Beat Your A**"

American Boxer Floyd Mayweather has always been on the centre of the spotlight for his lavish lifestyle and perfect boxing record. The undefeated boxer holds a professional record of 50 wins with no losses. However, Mayweather has often been on the limelight, for all the wrong reasons. The 42-year-old has always been prone to controversies and the very recent Super Bowl event was not different for him at all. According to the reports of TMZ, Floyd Mayweather allegedly assaulted a fan in Miami on February 1, just a day before Super Bowl.

Floyd Mayweather has been accused of assaulting a fan at Super Bowl

TMZ reported the news first, where a fan named Ricco Kimborough charged Floyd Mayweather for accusing him at the Super Bowl event in Miami. The attack allegedly happened at the Fontainebleau Hilton hotel. As per reports, Kimborough approached Floyd Mayweather in order to get an autograph from the former champion. However, Mayweather replied by saying, "I can’t even get a good morning first?". Kimborough claimed that Floyd Mayweather'security team intervened afterwards and pushed him away from Mayweather. While, the former WBC champion yelled, "I will beat your a**. You can get this a** whooping for free."

UFC: Floyd Mayweather is ready to return

Despite retiring in 2017, Floyd Mayweather is set to come back in 2020 and he has targeted UFC as the perfect launchpad. The undefeated boxer has already hinted us about a mega rematch with Conor McGregor in his UFC debut. However, the rules of the fight are yet to be decided. Take a look at Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram post that clearly stated a cross-promotion bout with Conor McGregor in 2020.

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Floyd Mayweather)