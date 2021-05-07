Floyd Mayweather Attacks And Threatens To KILL Jake Paul After YouTuber Steals His Cap

On Thursday, Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul got into a huge brawl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, following the heated press conference between the boxing legend and Paul’s older brother Logan Paul, who are set to collide in an exhibition bout on June 6. At the conference, the two Paul brothers and Mayweather traded verbal jabs, with ‘Money May’ calling the siblings “two fake fighters”. In reply, Logan took a shot at Mayweather’s new look, saying, “The only thing that's fake on this stage is Floyd's f**king hairline”.

However, Logan and Jake, who recently went pro, didn’t just stop there as the two mocked the undefeated legend for his age. Things quickly turned physical when Jake went closer to Mayweather and started exchanging words with the 50-0 fighter. He then pulled off the boxing legend's cap, angering Mayweather and instigating a huge brawl. Floyd Mayweather threw several punches at the YouTuber before members of their entourages joined in the melee.

“I'll kill you, mother f*****!” Mayweather was captured screaming.

The bodyguards of both the stars soon got involved and separated the two, but not before Jake Paul was left with a minor injury. Jake Paul claimed that one of Mayweather’s bodyguard punched him in the eye, with reports adding that the YouTuber even got some cuts. Logan Paul allegedly was not happy with his brother’s actions as it might affect the Mayweather bout, which is expected to make millions via PPV sales.

Mayweather boasts a 50-0 professional record in the ring, with his last professional fight taking place in 2017 where he defeated UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Logan Paul, on the other hand, has fought only once as a pro losing to fellow YouTuber KSI. Meanwhile, Jake Paul has seen more success than his brother in boxing, winning all three of his pro fights. Considering the Paul brothers underwhelming record and recent brawl, fans have been asking Mayweather to fight both Jake and Logan at the same time on June 6, 2021.

According to celebritynetworth, the Jake Paul net worth is estimated to be around $20 million in 2020. The same year, the Floyd Mayweather net worth was pegged at a whopping $450 million.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.

