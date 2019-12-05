Floyd Mayweather Breaks Instagram Rules By Filming Dancers At A Wild Party In Miami

A few days ago, Floyd Mayweather surprised everyone by announcing his comeback. Well, he is hitting the headlines again for a pretty unusual reason. The 43-year-old undefeated boxer is one of the richest athletes on this planet and he is not afraid of showing that. A single fight with Manny Pacquiao earned him as much as $240 million. Apart from having a clean record, Floyd Mayweather is also known for his flamboyant lifestyle. He proved that again by filming a stripper at a wild party in Miami.

Floyd Mayweather films his party at a strip club

Floyd Mayweather recently attended a party at G5ive strip club in Miami where the American was spotted throwing enormous stacks of $100 at the dancers. Not only that, Floyd Mayweather posted those videos on his Instagram handle. Mr. ‘Money’ Mayweather took things a bit further by posting a picture of a stripper on Instagram. The former World Champion himself owns a strip club named ‘Girl’s Connection’ at Las Vegas. When it comes to showing-off, Floyd Mayweather holds back nothing. Take a look at Floyd Mayweather being Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather’s current status

According to reports, Floyd Mayweather is going to have three fights in 2020. The boxing legend confirmed that he is planning an effective cross-promotion fight with UFC once again, and he is ready to go against two more men in the year. Well, Mayweather’s return date has not been confirmed yet but UFC President Dana White has already revealed the exact plan. What do you think about Mayweather's return? Do let us know in the comments section.

