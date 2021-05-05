Floyd Mayweather Hails Manny Pacquiao, Says He Is 'the Best Fighter I Ever Fought'

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are two of the biggest names in boxing history and were destined to face each other in the ring as they both reached the pinnacle almost at the same time. The two ultimately collided in May 2015 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, six years after the first negotiations took place. The undefeated Mayweather came out on top via unanimous decision, cementing his legacy as the best. The fight was so huge that he broke major PPV records and became the biggest and highest-grossing fight in boxing history.

Since then, the two future Hall of Famers have fought and bested several great boxers, including Andre Berto, Keith Thurman, Adrien Broner and others. Apart from that, the two also have wins over Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Ricky Hatton, Juan Manuel Marquez and Shane Mosley.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao: Money hails Pac-Man

However, despite boasting a record of 50-0, Mayweather claimed that Pacquiao is still the best fighter he has faced in the squared circle. While talking to rapper Gillie Da King on the ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ podcast, Mayweather praised Filipino's incredible fighting style and claimed that the Pac-Man deserves to be in the boxing Hall of Fame. “It’s because of his movement. He’s a hell of a fighter and I can see why he won so many fights and I can see why he’s going down as a Hall of Famer. It’s just certain moves that he makes,” he added.

Manny Pacquiao next fight

Manny Pacquiao is widely regarded for his speed and his godly hand movements and combinations that helped him to win title belts in eight different weight classes – the first-ever to ever do so. Currently, a senator in the Philippines, Pacquiao’s last clash came in July 2019 where he defeated Keith Thurman to win the WBA (Super) welterweight title. According to reports, Pacquiao could fight IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr or Terence Crawford next, with a fight with Mikey Garcia also a possibility.

Floyd Mayweather news: Floyd Mayweather next fight

Meanwhile, Mayweather is set to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in a special exhibition bout on June 6, 2021, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The event will reportedly air on Showtime, reuniting Mayweather with the broadcasters, who also carried his “Money Fight” with Conor McGregor in 2017.

Manny Pacquiao net worth and Floyd Mayweather net worth

According to celebritynetworth, the Manny Pacquiao net worth is estimated to be around $220 million in 2020. The same year, the Floyd Mayweather net worth was pegged at a whopping $450 million.

