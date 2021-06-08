Floyd Mayweather Quote "When It Comes To Legalized Bank Robbing, I'm The Best" Stuns Fans

While the fight in itself came off as nothing more than a social media spectacle a Floyd Mayweather quote from the legend's media interaction after his highly anticipated bout against YouTuber Logan Paul has created a frenzy on social media. A clip of Floyd Mayweather saying what is sure to become an iconic line very soon has become almost as famous as the fight itself. The brutally honest statement was interpreted in more than one way, with some believing that it could be referring to the fact that the match was just a gimmick while others believed it was just him being straight up about his knack for making money.

Floyd Mayweather quote takes the internet by storm

Explaining in his own words the answer to 'why is Floyd Mayweather called money', the legendary boxer told reporters that “When it comes to legalized bank robbing, I’m the best". Alluding to the fact that while his match against Logan Paul may have been of no real quality, it did net both men upwards of almost $30 million, Mayweather's statement has fans gushing over the boxer's honesty. After all, 'money' did not acquire his nickname by being bad at business, which exactly what is this fight was about.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul result

As the legendary boxer failed to deliver the final punches to wrap up what would have been an excellent win for him, the Mayweather vs Logan Paul result was declared a draw.

Floyd Mayweather winnings vs Logan Paul

The Floyd Mayweather winnings vs Logan Paul are expected to cross over $100 million. Coming off Sunday's fight, the boxer said on Thursday he has already made $30 million in the lead up to the fight. SportingFree reported Mayweather was guaranteed $10 million in base salary and 50 per cent pay-per-view shares. The PPVsusbrictipn costs $49.99, and the retired boxer expects the fight to make roughly $180 million in pay-per-view dollars and is set to receive the larger portion of the pie.

Floyd Mayweather net worth 2021

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Floyd Mayweather net worth stands at an astonishing $450 million. The website claims that Mayweather raked in a reported $303 million per fight at the peak of his career and that his total career earnings amount to $1.1 billion. However, the retired boxer has claimed that his net worth had surpassed $1.2 billion earlier this year. Mayweather is part of the exclusive athlete billionaire club along with Michael Jordan, Michael Schumacher, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Tiger Woods.

Among his most notable fights, Mayweather says he made $300million when he beat Manny Pacquiao and a further $350million from his fight against Conor McGregor. Besides this, the legendary boxer boasts a car collection consisting of over a dozen machines, including three Bugatti Veyrons, (two standard and one Grand Sport), two Ferrari 458 Spiders, a Lamborghini Aventador, Porsche 911 Turbo S and a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano. These alone are estimated to have a value of £20 million.

Image Credits: Logan Paul Twitter