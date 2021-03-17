Floyd Mayweather Says He’ll Work With Anthony Joshua ‘Real Soon,’ Breaks Down Fury Fight

Floyd Mayweather recently confirmed that he will link up with Anthony Joshua before his massive clash with fellow heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. After months of back-and-forth on social media and in public, the two champions will collide to crown the first-ever four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion, making this bout extremely important.

Eddie Hearn earlier confirmed that the two British rivals have already signed contracts, but the venue and date of the bout are yet to be fixed. It should also be noted that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will collide twice for the titles, with the first fight scheduled for this summer and the rematch in winter. Both the parties are hoping to make around £200 million from the first bout, which will be split 50-50.

Floyd Mayweather record: Floyd and Joshua’s relationship

Anthony Joshua and Floyd Mayweather's relationship has blossomed in recent years and even saw the 44-year-old surprisingly turn up to see AJ successfully defended his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December. Not just that, the pound-for-pound king was also seen offering tactical advice to the heavyweight champion in-between the rounds. And now it looks like the richest star in boxing will again link up with the Watford native ahead of the biggest bout in British boxing history.

Floyd Mayweather record: Money May to meet AJ

Floyd Mayweather recently appeared on the Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast, where he talked about the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight. He claimed it’s an interesting bout on paper and he can’t wait to work with “Joshua real soon, we talk all the time”. Money May said that both AJ and Fury are experienced, but he believes the WBA, IBF and WBO king has become a lot stronger since his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019. When it comes to The Gypsy King, Mayweather wants him to stay more active.

“After the fight I like to see him (Fury) sing…I haven’t seen him fight a lot of times. I’ve seen him fight twice, against Deontay Wilder, but it’s a very intriguing match-up. You can never say what’s going to happen in the sport of boxing,” he added.

Floyd Mayweather next fight

The 44-year-old is currently training to make his highly-anticipated return soon as he’s scheduled to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in a special exhibition bout. The bout was earlier set to take place in February but was postponed due to business reasons.

Image Source: Anthony Joshua/ Twitter