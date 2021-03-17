Floyd Mayweather Says Logan Paul Famous Than Other Boxers, Predicts $100m Payday For Bout

Floyd Mayweather is set to fight YouTuber Logan Paul later this year and during an interview with Disruptive Entrepreneur’s Rob Moore, the boxing legend revealed why he agreed to fight Paul, who is 0-1 as a professional. “Name another boxer, besides myself, that's more famous than Logan Paul?” Mayweather asked in response to the question.

Later, Mayweather revealed why he is fighting in exhibition bouts, rather than returning for a real fight against a top welterweight. Mayweather claimed that if he fights professionally, he would make around $35 million for a 12-round bout, but he gets more than $50 million for exhibitions, which nowadays are majorly six rounds long. However, Floyd Mayweather stated that his exhibition bout with Logan Paul is extra special as he’s expected to make more than $100 million from it.

Not just that, Floyd Mayweather later slammed haters for criticising him for fighting in pro-bouts. He claimed he’s not sitting at his home with his feet up, he’s training every day for his upcoming fights, even though they are exhibitions. The richest man in boxing added that his top priority is to entertain people and have fun in the ring.

The exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul was earlier scheduled for February 20, but it was postponed due to business reasons. Last month, Logan confirmed that the fight would indeed happen as his team is currently in talks with Mayweather and co. However, the YouTuber admitted that it's hard going through business negotiations with someone as high-profile as Floyd Mayweather. He also added that there are still a lot of “hoops” to jump through as Mayweather is someone who everyone wants to fight with.

Going into the bout, Mayweather is a huge betting favourite as Logan Paul has lost his only pro-fight to fellow YouTuber KSI. Money May, on the other hand, is undefeated at 50-0 and is hailed as the greatest boxer of this generation. Though the YouTuber has a reach and size advantage on paper, it means nothing against a professional boxer as fast and technical as Floyd Mayweather.

