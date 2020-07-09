Floyd Mayweather Teases Potential Return To RIZIN This Year In Instagram Post

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather was on the verge of coming out of his retirement this year and it was reported that ‘Money’ Mayweather was chalking up to plans to make his way into the UFC on his comeback. Just when Conor McGregor made his UFC return to vanquish Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of their fight in January 2020, Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram and teased a potential rematch between him and McGregor. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and two consecutive deaths in his family laid waste to those plans. Meanwhile, Mayweather has once again thrilled his fans by teasing another potential return to the sport via Instagram, but this time he is planning to come back for RIZIN rather than UFC.

Floyd Mayweather next fight: Undefeated boxer hints at a return to RIZIN

Floyd Mayweather posted a video from his official Instagram handle teasing his return this week. Mayweather, 43, is seen shadowboxing in the video. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the caption of the Instagram post.

“Soon I’m going to hop on my jet to Tokyo, Japan for a meeting with my partners and Rizin for something this year 2020. Stay tuned” wrote Floyd Mayweather.

If Floyd Mayweather manages to materialise his return with RIZIN in Japan, it will be his second fight for the promotion. After knocking out Conor McGregor in 2017, Floyd Mayweather announced his retirement for one final time. However, the former world champion made his return the very next year at RIZIN to face Tensin Nasukawa in Japan. The fight ended in mere minutes as Floyd Mayweather knocked out Nasukawa in the very first round off the matchup. This was Floyd Mayweather’s last professional boxing match.

A couple of months ago, it was speculated that Dana White and Floyd Mayweather were about to land something big in 2020. Both Dana and Mayweather also addressed the news from their end. However, it appears that there has been a change in plan and Floyd Mayweather is now looking forward to making his return for RIZIN, rather than UFC.

Image courtesy: Floyd Mayweather Instagram