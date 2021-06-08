Floyd Mayweather To Fall Short Of $100 MILLION Target Due To This Reason

Whenever star boxer Floyd Mayweather steps into the squared circle, it is considered nothing short of a marquee event, considering his flawless record in the combat sport. There was a significant buzz soon after it was announced that the star boxer will be taking on YouTube sensation, Logan Paul. The two locked-horns in an exhibition bout on Sunday in Miami and their match surprisingly proved to be an anti-climatic one as it ended without a winner after eight rounds. While Mayweather had hinted that he could pocket around $100 million from the fight, recent reports suggest that he could fall short of his target.

Floyd Mayweather winnings to fall short of the $100 million target?

With a fabulous record of 50-0 in his illustrious boxing career, Floyd Mayweather has gone on to establish himself as one of the most lucrative sporting personalities. Several brands in an attempt to cash in on his popularity have showered him with hefty sponsorship deals. The icon had claimed that his shorts sponsors paid him around $30 million for the highly-anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul exhibition match according to a report from mirror.co.uk.

While the 44-year-old had predicted that he could be making somewhere around $50 million to $100 million from the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul according to TMZ Sports, his lofty aspirations may remain unfulfilled based on recent estimates of the pay-per-view buys. American sports journalist Dave Meltzer recently suggested that the bout did somewhere around 600,000 and 650,000 buys. It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned numbers doest not include streaming data.

Mayweather-Logan Paul TV PPV numbers look very big. Unlike with wrestling where 80 percent or so buy day of, with this show it was closer to 98.5 percent. Earliest numbers for US TV, not including streaming, are 13x Double or Nothing. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 7, 2021

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul value

Considering the fact the Floyd Mayweather was slated to take home 50 per cent of total sales from the event, it is believed that he would make somewhere around $16.5 million. While he made a significant amount of money ahead of the fight even before landing a single punch, it appears that he could fall short of the target. He is believed to be paid $10 million as his fees for the match. Hence, the total Floyd Mayweather winnings from the contest could be close to $57 million, which is nearly half of Mayweather's 9-figure target.

Floyd Mayweather next fight update

After taking Logan Paul to the limit, several fans have been waiting for the news of the Floyd Mayweather next fight. The undefeated boxing star in a media interaction had indicated that his next opponent could be Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul. Jake Paul is scheduled to take on MMA star Tyron Woodley on August 28. Moreover, he has an impressive 3-0 record in the sport.

Image source: AP