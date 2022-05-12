Floyd Mayweather Vs Don Moore: Full Fight Card, Date, Schedule And Live Streaming Details

Legendary American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is all set to step into the ring, yet again for an exhibition match against Don Moore at the Burj Al Arab, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on May 14. The exhibition bout is headlining the main event of Global Titans Fight Series on PPV from at the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Abu Dhabi. The 45-tear-old Mayweather retired from professional boxing back in August 2017, following his 10th-round TKO of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, which took his professional record to 50-0.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old Moore is unbeaten at 18-0-1 but had his last fight six years ago. Alongside the main event, UFC legend Anderson SIlva taking on fellow ex-Brazilian MMA fighter Bruno Machado in an exhibition bout. At the same time, the match card also features Badou Jack going against Hany Atiyo in a cruiserweight bout. Meanwhile, Delfine Persoon will fight against Elhem Mekhaled in the women’s super-featherweight bout.

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore: Full fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore (exhibition)

Anderson Silva vs Bruno Machado (exhibition)

Badou Jack vs Hany Atiyo (cruiserweight)

Delfine Persoon vs Elhem Mekhaled (women’s super-featherweight)

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore: Schedule and Live Streaming details

Boxing fans across the world, wondering how to watch the Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore fight on Thursday, can tune in to the live streaming on PPV by Live Now. Indian boxing fans have to pay a price of INR 1299, buy the PPV. The card is expected to begin at 7 PM BST in the UK, at 2 PM ET in the US, 11:30 PM on Thursday in India.

What has been said so far?

As reported by TalkSport, shedding his thoughts about his celebratory boxing career, Mayweather said, “I was able to leave boxing on my own terms and now the boxing critics are upset that I am still able to milk and finesse the sport of boxing by throwing exhibitions. Sixteen minutes and I am able to get eight and nine figures from the fruits of my labour. Once again I am not hurting for my money, I am far from hurting for money. I didn’t retire from getting money.”

(Image: AP/@DubaiSC/Twitter)