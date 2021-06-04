Floyd Mayweather Vs Logan Paul Rules Will Leave Fans Stunned As Exhibition Fight Nears

Even before Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul face each other, the two sides are already at odds. Logan's brother Jake Paul has been banned from watching the game, and also had an altercation with Mayweather at the press conference. As the fight is right around the corner, rules and other details for the bout have been revealed.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul rules

Per reports, the Flordia commission has announced that the bout will have eight three-minute rounds. The fighters will not wear headgear. On top of that, there will be no judges or official winner read. Knockouts will be allowed, with the referee making the decision if needed. Both Mayweather and Paul will also be wearing 10-ounce gloves.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul exhibition rules.



1: No judges, no official winner

2: Knockouts are allowed

3: Referee decides if fight stopped

4: 12-ounce gloves

5: No headgear

6: 8x3minute rounds pic.twitter.com/hZipFiniGV — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 2, 2021

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul prediction

Logan Paul will beat Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul date

Date and Time: June 6, 8:00 PM EST (June 7, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Where to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Fans can watch on Showtime PPV worth $49.99. The stream will be available on the website and Showtime App.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight purse

As per reports, Mayweather will be earning $10 million as his base salary, and will also keep 50% of the PPV shares. “I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35 million," Mayweather has said during a podcast. “I can eventually probably make $50 million, for just a regular fight. Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures, $100 million or more".

On the other hand, Paul will reportedly earn $250 thousand, and 10% of the PPV shares. During an interview last month, Paul stated that he could make around $20 million. Mayweather has also spoken about Jake Paul, threatening to but him in a neck brace. "I'm nothing to play with," Mayweather said while speaking with Showtime. "I ain't one for the jokes, that's why you [Jake Paul] ended up with two black eyes". At the press conference, Mayweather had ended up punching Jake Paul.

He added that if this continues, Jake will end up in a neck brace. At the press conference, Paul was the one who approached Mayweather before they ended up in an exchange of words. Mayweather also declared that he will defeat the brothers in one night. Paul ended up snatching the boxing legend's cap, which escalated later on.

