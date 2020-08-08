Flying Frenchman Zarco Claims Unreal Czech GP Pole

Johann Zarco of Esponsorama Racing claimed first pole position since 2018 Malaysian GP in a stunning MotoGP™️ Q2 at the Monster Energy Czech Republic Grand Prix.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) will start second after crashing on his final flying lap, with his teammate Franco Morbidelli lining up on the outside of the front row.

Before Q2 got underway, there was plenty to talk about in Q1. There may be some happy Ducati personnel in and around the Esponsorama Racing box, but it won’t be the same on either Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) or Jack Miller’s (Pramac Racing) side of the garages.

The duo was unable to make it out of Q1 and will start from a disappointing P18 and P14 respectively – work to do on Sunday for the Italian and Australian.

A handful of minutes later, the first laps in the second qualifying session came flying in and it was Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) who crossed the line first with a 1:56.6, with teammate Valentino Rossi pretty much matching the Spaniard’s time to slot into P2 ahead of Morbidelli. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro then blitzed the lot of them to go provisional P1 with a 1:56.1 but the KTM star wouldn’t stay at the summit long, with Quartararo setting the first 1:55 of the weekend – a 1:55.990.

What a breathless final few minutes of qualifying that was. Zarco is the man of the day for Ducati to seal his team's first pole position in the premier class and his sixth. Quartararo is a great position to pounce, Aprilia is back in the mix and what about Miller and Dovizioso… Sunday in Brno is going to be electrifying and qualifying proves you can’t safely predict anything in MotoGP™️.

All the action from the Monster Energy Grand Prix České Republiky main race will be LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 2:15 PM IST.



Top 10:

1. Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) – 1:55.687

2. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.303

3. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.311

4. AleixEspargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.387

5. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.444

6. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.455

7. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.612

8. DaniloPetrucci (Ducati Team) + 0.767

9. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.825

10. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.828

(Image credits: @JohannZarco1 Twitter)