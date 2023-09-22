Former Champ Gaganjeet Bhullar Lies Second In Taiwan Golf

Former champion Gaganjeet Bhullar fired a solid five-under 67 in the second round to lie one shot off the lead at the halfway mark at the TPC Yeangder golf here on Friday.

Bhullar (66, 67), who won this event in 2012, now has a total of 11-under. He was one shot behind Travis Smyth, who followed his first round 65 with 67 to get to 12-under and sole lead.

Bhullar was tied second with Australian Jack Thompson, who had rounds of 67-66.

Six players were tied at fifth place at 10-under.

Among other Indians Rashid Khan turned in one of his better rounds of the season with a bogey free 66 that had three birdies on either side of the course. He was T-17 after rounds of 70-66.

Among other Indians, Veer Ahlawat (68-70) was 6-under and T-30. Karandeep Kochhar (67-71) was also T-30.

S Chikkarangappa (68-71) was T-41. Khalin Joshi, who had an eagle in his round of 70, was also T-41 after rounds of 69-70 and Viraj Madappa (74-66) was T-49.

Also making the cut at T-59 was Ajeetesh Sandhu (70-71). Yuvraj Sandhu (69 and even par through 15 in second) was on the cut line.

Bhullar opened with an eagle on the first hole and closed with a birdie in a round that had five other birdies and two bogeys.

SSP Chawrasia (69 and 1 over through 15 in second) was just over the borderline for cut, while Honey Baisoya (72-71), Kartik Sharma (71-73) and Jeev Milkha Singh (73-72) and Rahil Gangjee (73-78) were likely to miss the cut that was projected at 3-under.

Bhullar, the most successful Indian player on the Asian Tour, was lying Tied-eighth as Thailand's Natipong Srithong posted a classy bogey-free nine-under-par 63 to take the lead.

Srithong slipped in the second round.