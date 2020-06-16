Former Democratic Prez Candidate Andrew Yang Supports UFC Fighters' Pay Hike Demand

Andrew Yang, the former Democratic presidential candidate has accused the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) of not treating its fighters well and exploiting them in terms of pay. According to reports, Yang, who is a hardcore MMA fan has said that UFC is not paying its fighters well and is crushing any attempts at making a fighters' union. Yang while talking to the media said that if estimates are to believed, the fighters are being paid 15-16 percent of the total revenue, which is way less than other major sporting athletes, who are getting 50 percent of the revenue. Yang has demanded the UFC to release the pay structure of its fighters.

UFC president facing the heat

Dana White, the president of UFC is now facing the heat as top fighters have either retired or are demanding release. One of the top fighters Jon Jones went on a Twitter rant and asked White to either increase his pay or release him. As per reports, the rant started after White claimed that Jones was asking for too much money to face Francis Ngannou for a potential fight. Another fighter named Jorge Masvidal demanded his release or an increase in salary. Then on June 13, Conor McGregor dropped a bomb after he announced his retirement for the third time in four years. Media reports suggest that the announcement is meant to make White pay more to McGregor as he is currently the biggest superstar of the game.

The discrepancies in pay structure have forced many MMA fighters to take extreme steps. Henry Cejudo, another star player in the UFC announced a premature retirement recently, reportedly to renegotiate his salary with the management. Experts believe that the correct way to negotiate with UFC over salary hike is to make a fighters' union. Even though players are standing up to the UFC, but it's not enough as they are doing it individually. However, there's one positive that fighters are finally realising that they aren't getting paid well.

