Ex F1 Boss Calls For Football-style Overhaul Of Sport Amidst Financial Meltdown In Europe

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the F1 season to a halt even before it got underway and not only has it affected the preparation of constructors but also the low budget teams financially. As a result, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has come up with an idea of introducing a completely new championship in Formula 1, which will help the low budget teams overcome a massive financial crisis.

Also Read: F1 Looking To Conduct Races Behind Closed Doors Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

F1 financial crisis: Coronavirus pandemic has affected low budget teams

So far, F1 has witnessed 9 races in the 2020 season being either cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and with the death toll increasing due to the virus by the day, more races are set to be postponed. If the season continues to get delayed, the F1 financial crisis is likely to affect smaller teams in the competition.

Also Read: F1's Renault Furlough 'vast Majority' Of UK Staff

The lack of racing will only result in a lack of funds through sponsors, who want their teams to compete during the race weekends in order to fulfil their contractual obligations. If races don't take place, they will not receive their sponsorship money, which will directly affect car development and future progress for smaller teams.

Also Read: F1 Puts Some Staff On Furlough, Execs Take Pay Cuts

F1 financial crisis: Bernie Ecclestone's idea to save lower budget teams

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Bernie Ecclestone has suggested that Formula 1 should create a separate championship with separate rules for the lower-ranked teams in order to save them from the looming F1 financial crisis, much on the lines of football in England. Ecclestone has said that the biggest change he would want to see would be to create a teams’ championship with the Drivers’ Championship including all racers and a Constructors’ Championship for the 'Big 4' teams of the motorsport.

Also Read: F1 Rule Changes Approved Amid Coronavirus Disruption

He added that he would give the lower budget teams two chassis and engines each for the season and let them run for $37.6 million (£30 million) a year. He further said that he would then have rules and regulations in terms of the weight of the cars and engine capacity, giving them a good chance of getting on the podium. Ecclestone also said that at the end of the year, the team that has done best on that budget would win the championship.