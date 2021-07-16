Former F1 Champions Vettel And Rosberg Criticize British Grand Prix Sprint Pole Decision

Former F1 Drivers' Champions Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel have criticized the decision to award pole position to the winner of the new Saturday sprint race of the British GP. The new format will feature a qualifying session on Friday, which will set the grid for the 100 km sprint race on Saturday. The winner of the sprint race will eventually set the grid for Sunday's main Grand Prix.

Who wins pole position in F1?

Pole position is commonly awarded to a driver who posts the fastest time in the final qualifying session. However, in this case, F1 effectively rewards a race winner instead of the driver who sets the fastest lap time on a single lap. This decision to award pole position to Saturday's sprint race winner has triggered a massive debate among the experts of the sport.

Vettel and Rosberg criticize British GP pole position decision

While speaking to reporters, Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel criticized British GP's pole position decision. "Pole is the fastest lap time achieved or the fastest lap time in qualifying. If this is a one-off then it doesn't do much harm. But if we end up having 10 sprint races next year or in the future, then I think it's just a bit weird," explained Vettel.

Similarly, Nico Rosberg too criticized F1's decision to award pole position to a race winner. "This is not the right decision. Pole 100% has to go to the fastest guy in qualifying. The sprint race winner should not be awarded a pole position. That will totally cannibalise the historic F1 statistics," said Rosberg.

