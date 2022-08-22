Former F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen Crashes Car On NASCAR Cup Debut; WATCH

All the eyes were on Kimi Raikkonen at Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR cup event, as the 2007 Formula 1 world champion made his NASCAR debut. Raikkonen had previously competed in the Xfinity and Truck Series races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, he has never competed in a Cup race. However, Kimi Raikkonen's NASCAR debut did not go quite well for the Finnish driver who ended up crashing his car during the race. Raikkonen had qualified at the 27th spot at Watkins Glen.

NASCAR Cup: Kimi Raikkonen fails to finish the race after suffering crash

Raikkonen was driving a Chevrolet for Project91, a programme instigated by Trackhouse Racing, and designed to integrate international drivers into NASCAR. The 42-year-old ex-F1 driver made a strong start to the race despite the wet condition of the track due to rains.

Unfortunately, our race is over. What a bummer way to end a strong day.



As per the report after just four laps the former F1 driver had made it up into the top 20 and six laps later he entered the top 15. As the track began to dry up, Raikkonen entered the top 8 before having to make a pit stop due to which he dropped down to 28th position. Despite the impressive start, the race ended for Raikkonen when he got involved in an incident on lap 45 in which he was pushed off track and into the barrier. He was being helped out of the car by safety officials and was also able to walk away.

Kimi Raikkonen thoughts on his NASCAR debut

After being released from the medical centre, Raikkonen said, “I don’t know what happened in front of the car. I had a good line going there. They all pushed kind of right inside. I kept (my) tight line. When they told me someone spun in front of the cars everyone kind of came left and hit me on the side. There was nothing I could have done. The first hit on my car spun the wheel in my hands. Something went wrong in the wrist, but I’ll fix it when I get back home. It’s a part of the game.”

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott who ended up in the fourth-position at Watkins Glen praised the former Ferrari, McLaren and Alfa Romeo driver for his effort he said, “I thought he did great. He was right in the middle of the mess there and looked like he was right at home, so I thought that was really cool.”