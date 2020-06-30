Ex-Karate Champ Salauddin Demands CBI Inquiry Into Bharat Sharma's 'role In Corruption'

Former national Karate champion Salauddin Ansari, who represented India in Asian Games and World Championships and is currently an international referee, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged role of Karate Association of India (KAI) general secretary Bharat Sharma in "corruption, cheating, fraud, age-fudging, and manipulation in order to get his son to represent India in international competitions."

Salauddin's demand comes after his repeated appeal to all the top authorities, including the Indian Olympic Association and World Karate Federation failed to yield any result.

"I demand a CBI inquiry into all my allegation against Karate Association of India general secretary Bharat Sharma who is illegally holding his position, misusing his powers and is involved in cheating and corruption. I brought this to the notice of IOA two years back with documents and proof against Sharma for cheating and supporting his son to get selected and represent India in Asian Games in the wrong age categories. Fortunately, the IOA did not send Karate team to Asian Games but Sharma continued with his mischief time and again. Its been two years and I am still waiting for IOA to take action against Sharma," Salauddin told Republic TV in an exclusive interview shared on a video on Tuesday.

Salauddin alleged that in Karate for years those who have been selected are not even eligible and most deserving candidates are left out. "This is happening because of Sharna and people like him.who get their sons, relatives and those from their academies or institutions to represent India and the eligible candidates miss out every time," he observed.

Republic TV accessed the documents and Salauddin's letters of complaints to IOA in 2018 and correspondence in February 2020 where serious allegations were pressed against Bharat Sharma.

Republic TV also accessed two FIR copies of forgery and cheating against Bharat Sharma -- first one in Mumbai for cheating, forgery and fraudulently providing KAI with "bogus documents" and second is an FIR in Chennai allegedly for forging KAI President's signature for conducting "bogus KAI elections."

Bharat Sharma, however, refused all the charges as "baseless and malicious" to tarnish his image and has sent a legal notice to IOA president Narinder Batra on Monday for calling him "a thief" during a telephonic conversation with KAI vice president Ambedkar Gupta.

