Former NBA All-Star Deron Williams To Fight Undercard During Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury Event

Two former players from different sporting backgrounds are likely to face each other not on the field but inside the boxing ring according to a report published by NBA. The athletes here are none other than former NBA All-Star Deron Williams and most likely former NFL great Frank Gore. However, there is no confirmation about Deron Williams taking on Frank Gore

Former NBA star Deron Williams set to fight inside the boxing ring

Though Deron Williams's opponent is yet to be decided, NBA has cited Shams Charania of The Athletic who has stated that Williams could square off against 16-year NFL veteran and former Pro Bowler Gore in an undercard fight during Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight night.

NBA-Boxing world crossover, per sources: Former All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Deron Williams will fight on the Jake Paul/Tommy Fury undercard bout on Dec. 18. Frank Gore — third on the NFL’s all-time rushing yards list — is a potential opponent for Williams. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2021

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is scheduled to take place on December 18. As per the report Deron Williams has trained for years in mixed martial arts and boxing and owns a stake in Dallas' Fortis MMA, one of the best-regarded gyms in that sport.

Deron Williams NBA career

In his overall NBA Career, Deron Williams has played for four teams but found some success with the Utah Jazz from 2005-11. He was a three-time All-Star and had averaged 17.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game. Apart from Utah Jazz, Deron Williams also played for the New Jersey now Brooklyn Nets from 2011-15, averaging 16.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 7.5 apg while making two All-Star appearances there as well. From 2015-17, Williams played for the Dallas Mavericks but was bought out and waived by the team in February of 2017. He was also part of the 2018 Cleveland Cavaliers team that lost 4-0 to the Golden State Warriors in the final. Williams was a member of the U.S. National Team in 2008 and 2012, winning a gold medal both times at the Olympics.

Everything you need to know about Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight

Jake Paul has won four of his fights since joining the boxing ring after swapping it with the online world. He recently beat MMA fighter, Tyron Woodley, in a fight that ended in a split decision. Following his win, he made it clear that he is keen on fighting Fury, and was hopeful for a date to be finalized.

Tommy Fury, on the other hand, has an unbeaten record in the seven fights he has had till now, with the most recent victory coming against Anthony Taylor by a unanimous decision. He made his United States debut on the undercards of Paul’s fight with Woodley and was seen involved in a backstage confrontation with Paul upon crossing paths.