Former Olympic Champion Bradley Wiggins Says He Was Groomed By Coach At 13

British former professional road and track racing cyclist, Bradley Wiggins in an interview revealed how he was groomed at a young age by his coach which affected his adult life. The former Tour de France champion during his recent interview with Men's Health UK spoke about his relationship with his stepfather and how it impacted his life while growing up.

Bradley Wiggins on his difficult adulthood

While revealing details about being groomed by a coach Andrew Wiggins said “I was groomed by a coach when I was younger – I was about 13 – and I never fully accepted that... It all impacted me as an adult… I buried it.”

He added “My stepfather was quite violent to me, he used to call me a faggot for wearing Lycra and stuff, so I didn’t think I could tell him. I was such a loner… I just wanted to get out of the environment. I became so insular. I was quite a strange teenager in many ways and I think the drive on the bike stemmed from adversity.”

British Cycling has also issued a statement on Tuesday after Andrew Wiggins' interview. The federation while offering support to Wiggins said, "We are deeply concerned by the matter raised by Sir Bradley Wiggins and our safeguarding team has made contact with him today to offer our full support," the statement read.

"We would encourage anybody who has suffered abuse or has concerns about the welfare of others - regardless of when the incident took place - to utilise the support offered both by our trained team at British Cycling and the dedicated NSPCC helpline, which in turn helps us to ensure that our sport is a safe and welcoming place for all."

Bradley Wiggins career

Bradley Wiggins' cycling career saw him winning Olympic gold medals at the Athens, Beijing, London and Rio Games, before retiring in 2016. In 2012, Wiggins also became the first Briton to win the Tour de France and claimed the prestigious Hour Record in 2015 in a career that spanned almost 20 years. The hour record is one of cycling’s oldest and most prestigious events and Wiggins was looking to beat Alex Dowsett’s record of 52.937km which he achieved by a margin of 1.589km – the second-largest record-breaking margin in the hour’s official history.