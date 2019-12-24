Ex-Packers Player Gbaja-Biamila In Trouble After Brothers Enter Kid's Event With Pistols

Former Green Bay Packers star Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila could have been arrested after his friends Jordan Salmi and Ryan Desmith reportedly entered a kid's Christmas pageant with concealed semi-automatic pistols with a total of 34 rounds of ammunition. It is believed that the duo acted upon the instructions of Gbaja-Biamila.

Watch: Gbaja-Biamila's reaction after 'brothers' get arrested

Former Packers star Gbaja-Biamila in deep trouble?

Jordan Salmi and Ryan Desmith are members of a group called Friendship along with Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila. It is believed that the group shares extreme religious views and were opposing the kid's Christmas pageant to be held by the private Providence Academy at the Assembly of God Church in 1460 Shawano Ave, Wisconsin. According to reports in the US, Gbaja-Biamila had harassed the pastor of the church organising the holiday event and a complaint was filed against him in Brown County Circuit Court.

Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila, who played in the NFL from 2000-2008, has two children who attend Providence Academy. Reports suggest that he objected to their attending the school and participation in the Christmas program. Gbaja-Biamila even put up a video on YouTube where he appeared to have threatened Providence Academy's headmaster Ron Jung.

The matter escalated after Salmi and Desmith were caught with semi-automatic pistols at the event on Tuesday. The duo was subsequently charged with misdemeanour and act of disorderly conduct. Although the former Packers star was not arrested or charged in connection to the incident, the 42-year-old took to YouTube to justify the actions of his proclaimed 'brothers'. According to his YouTube video, Salmi and Desmith went to the church at Gbaja-Biamila’s direction to videotape the performance and did not mean any malice towards the hosts.

A troubling story from @gbpressgazette of ex-#Packers pass rusher Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila’s continuing descent into bizarre and alarming behavior linked to his religious beliefs. His actions and YouTube videos have been scary and concerning for awhile. https://t.co/OMjEaFKXFK — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) December 19, 2019

