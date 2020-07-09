Former Patriots WR Josh Gordon Auctioning Off 'last Of Brady Era' Super Bowl LIII Ring

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon has put up his Super Bowl LIII ring for sale. The diamond-studded Josh Gordon Super Bowl ring is up for auction at an estimated $100,000 by Heritage Auctions. The 29-year-old is suspended by the NFL since December 2019 after he violated the NFL’s substance abuse and PED policy.

Seahawks WR Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/97GfKu966r — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2019

Josh Gordon Super Bowl ring up for sale

Josh Gordon was awarded the Super Bowl LIII ring by the Patriots even though he did not feature for the franchise in the postseason. The former Pro Bowler played 11 games for the Patriots in the 2018 regular season before picking up another suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He received for 720 yards and completed three touchdowns for the Patriots that season.

We thought the #Patriots ring we sold from their 5th title was the largest we'd see, but we were wrong. This NE ring from their #SuperBowl LIII title, the last of the Brady era, is massive! It was issued to WR Josh Gordon, who caught Brady's 500th TD passhttps://t.co/JLehD0XuRv pic.twitter.com/585XxqEsxL — Heritage Auctions Sports (@Heritage_Sport) July 8, 2020

Heritage Auctions is marketing the Josh Gordon Super Bowl ring as the 'sixth and final ring of the Tom Brady-Patriots era'. Brady left the franchise earlier this year to embark on a new journey with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The auction further described the Super Bowl ring as: "The ring's design is effectively an upgrade of the 2016 model, adding that sixth figural Lombardi Trophy to a face utterly coated in diamonds, with blue and red stone providing colour to the Patriots logo. 'Word Champions' thunders in bold text at each vertical edge. Left shank identifies its recipient by name and diamond-studded jersey number, while still more diamonds frame Gilette Stadium's signature view lighthouse and bridge. The text '6X' requires no further explanation."



"The right shank provides even more diamond studs framing text reading, 'Patriots, Still Here' and the logo and final score of Super Bowl LIII. The years of the previous five Super Bowl victories span the bottom of the band, which measures to a size eleven and a half (11.5) and contains Robert Kraft's simple but effective slogan, 'We Are All Patriots.'"

Josh Gordon NFL career, Josh Gordon Career earnings

The 29-year-old was drafted by the Cleveland Browns as a second-round pick. After six seasons with the Browns, Josh Gordon moved to the Patriots in 2018. He played 17 games for New England where he received for 1,007 yards and completed four touchdowns. Gordan played for Seattle Seahawks before he was handed the indefinite suspension. Last month, Gordon officially applied for reinstatement into the league. The Josh Gordon net worth figure is estimated to be $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Over The Cap estimates the Josh Gordon career earnings at $6,369,636.

