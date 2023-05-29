Former Rapid Chess Champ Asserts Global Chess League Can Improve Existing Ecosystem

The inaugural Global Chess League has the potential to fill the existing gap in the sport's global "ecosystem", former World Rapid Chess champion Koneru Humpy said on Monday.

A joint venture between Tech Mahindra and the international chess federation (FIDE), GCL will witness six teams competing in a minimum of 10 matches each in a double round-robin, rapid format from June 21-July 2 in Dubai.

Humpy, who at 15 years and one month had become the youngest female chess player to become a Grandmaster in 2002, felt the league format -- where each team will have a mix of men, women and junior players -- would generate a lot of interest.