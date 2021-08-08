Former Tennis Ace Somdev Devvarman Pays Musical Tribute To Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra

Ending the 100-year-long-wait for a gold medal in athletics, Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra redefined India's prospects at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday. With his 87.58m throw at the mega-event, the 23-year-old athlete succeeded in instilling new hopes for aspiring athletes to compete at the world's biggest sports event by earning the elusive gold medal.

Meanwhile, tennis sensation Somdev Devvarman has come forward and given special mention to the young javelin thrower as he achieved a unique feat which also broke India's 13-year jinx of winning the biggest prize of the quadrennial event.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Somdev Devvarman pays musical tribute to Neeraj Chopra

It so happened that commentator-cum-sports analyst Ayaz Memon on his official Twitter handle had posted a video of Somdev Devvarman paying a musical tribute to India's new Olympic gold medalist.

Here's what Devvarman has sung for Chopra as the lawn tennis player turned guitarist.

"Neeraj Chopra just 23 years old Neeraj Chopra is oh so very bold He’s better than Vetter and I don’t care what you are told Neeraj Chopra, he’s bringing us the gold! I said Neeraj Chopra is bringing us the gold! I said Neeraj Chopra is bringing us the gold!"

Neeraj Chopra winning moment

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra's win in the men's Javelin Throw has soared up India's medal tally to seven now, surpassing the nation's earlier record of six medals bagged at the 2012's London Olympics. Not only did the athlete bag the elusive gold medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 but also earned the nation its first medal after 100 years in athletic games. After six attempts at the final, Neeraj made his personal best record with an 87.58m throw and beat his opponents.

Neeraj Chopra had registered an 87.58m throw in his second attempt itself and it remained intact throughout the contest as none of his competitors could outperform him by bettering the youngster's record on the given day.

Neeraj Chopra medal ceremony

During the medal ceremony, Neeraj Chopra stood at the top of the podium with the gold medal around his neck with immense pride as the Indian national anthem was played. Jakub Vadlejch and Vítězslav Veselý (both from the Czech Republic) won silver and bronze respectively.