Former Top Pick Henry Davis Arrives In Pittsburgh Eager To Help After Sprint Through The Minors

The Pirates tried to take their time with Henry Davis. His bat wouldn’t let them. The top overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft was to make his major-league debut on Monday night, playing right field while batting seventh against the Chicago Cubs in hopes of sparking an erratic offense in serious need of a jolt.

The Pirates insist they remain committed to making Davis an everyday catcher. For now, however, the 23-year-old will spend most of his time at least during games getting a crash course in how to play right field at PNC Park, where the 21-foot-high Roberto Clemente Wall and its sometimes funky caroms can make learning the position on the fly difficult. “If I can help the Pirates win in right, I’m excited about it,” Davis said before doubling in his first major league at-bat in what became an 8-0 defeat that extended Pittsburgh’s losing streak to seven.

Davis’ debut capped a rapid rise through the system, particularly this season. He began the year at Double-A Altoona and was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 4 with the team intent on having him splitting catching duties with fellow prospect Endy Rodriguez. Instead, the Pirates stashed Davis in the outfield to get his bat in the lineup regularly, and he responded by hitting .286 with three doubles, a home run, and three RBIs in 10 games.

Davis was “suspicious” about his future when he was held out of the Indianapolis lineup on Sunday. Manager Miguel Perez sat him down and asked him to grab a water out of the small refrigerator in Perez’s office, where a note that read “you’re going to the Show” awaited. A frantic 24 hours followed, ending with Davis walking through the tunnel at PNC Park on Monday afternoon as a big leaguer. Asked if he was surprised how short his stint was at Triple-A, Davis shrugged.