Former Vikings Offensive Lineman And Legend Steve Riley Dies At 68; Hailed 'unsung Hero'

Former Vikings offensive lineman Steve Riley died aged 68 on Thursday, the team announced. He died a day after the funeral service for Mick Tingelhoff, his teammate for five seasons. The reason behind his death was not disclosed. He was considered a legend for his 11 seasons with the Vikings and is fondly remembered by everyone associated with NFL.

Riley was the 25th overall choice in 1974 and played 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Vikings, where he made 138 appearances, out of which, 128 of them were starts. His games played ranks fourth-most in Vikings history among tackles behind Ron Yary (199), Grady Alderman (194) and Tim Irwin (188).

In 1976, Riley took over the starting left tackle spot, where he remained a fixture for the rest of his career. He started in Super Bowl XI to cap that season and helped Minnesota get to the 1977 NFC Championship Game.

Riley is an unsung hero according to former roommate Stu Voigt

Riley played and also used to stay with tight end Stu Voigt, who called Riley "an unsung hero on some great teams."

"When you're on a line with Ed White, Mick Tingelhoff, and Ron Yary, it's easy to be overlooked, but he was a valuable part of our success," Voigt told Vikings.com. "Linemen are the strong, silent type, and that was Steve. He was quiet and unassuming, but a great teammate and a great guy to be around. He's going to be missed."

Hall of Fame Head Coach Bud Grant echoed Voigt's words about Riley's impact both on the field and in the locker room. "Steve had a great attitude, and he was proud to be a Viking," Grant told Vikings.com. "He was as nice a guy as you could have, and he had a tough job as the left tackle. He was an athletic player and very intelligent. He and Ron Yary were our bookends at tackle, a couple of Southern California guys, and they did a great job," Grant added.

Riley was nominated as the team's first-ever recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award in 1984 by his Vikings teammates, an honour extended to one player on each team every season ever since.

