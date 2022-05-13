Former World Boxing Champion Amir Khan Announces Retirement; 'Time To Hang Up My Gloves'

35-year-old British boxer Amir Khan has announced his retirement from professional boxing, three months after suffering a loss against Kell brook in the 149-pound catchweight bout at Manchester’s AO Arena. Amir took to his official Twitter handle to give the announcement of ending his 27-year-long boxing career. He is a former unified light-welterweight champion and 2004 Athens Olympics silver medallist and has decided to quit the sport with a record of 34-6, after losing his last three bouts.

“It’s time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years. I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me,” Amir wrote on Twitter. Interestingly, the last fight of Amir’s career was held at the venue where he first won a world title in 2009. The match was Khan’s first outing in the boxing ring since July 2019.

A look at Amir Khan's journey in the sport

After starting competitive boxing at the age of 11, Amir won three English school titles, three junior ABA titles, and gold at the 2003 Junior Olympics. He won a silver medal in the Lightweight category at the 2004 Athen Olympics after defeating Marios Kaperonis, Dimitar Shtilianov, Jong Sub Baik and Serik Yeleuov and losing to Mario Kindelán in the final. Amir than kicked off his professional career in 2005 with the bout against David Bailey.

He became the WBA super-lightweight champion after defeating Andriy Kotelnik in July 2009 and stopped Zab Judah two years later to add the IBF title to his collection. His world champion reign ended after he lost to Danny Garcia while fighting for the WBC and WBA belts. Amir also held the WBC Silver welterweight title and challenged current super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez for the WBC and Ring middleweight titles in 2016.

'I need to sit down with my family,' says Amir Khan

“I need to sit down with my family but it is more towards the end of my career. The love of the sport isn’t there any more. That is a sign for me that I should maybe be calling it a day. I’ve done more than I ever imagined… I’m an old man now. I want to spend time with my kids,” Amir said in the press conference after his loss to Kell Brook.

Image: Twitter/@WBCBoxing